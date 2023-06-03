Beautiful modern story and a half in Village Meadows. This home backs to a common area with mature trees. Warm colors, clean lines, and open, light filled spaces! The first floor features a great room open to kitchen, cozy covered screened off dinette, primary suite with gorgeous bath, powder bath and laundry room. The second level has a loft area, two spacious bedrooms and full bath. Finish in the basement includes rec/family room, two bedrooms, exercise room and full bath. Side entry garage. The huge yard is privacy fenced and has lovely landscaping. Showings start on Friday, June 2.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $630,000
