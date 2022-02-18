 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $629,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to love like quartz, ceramic tile, custom maple cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades. This Tyler sits on a walk-out lot with a 3 car garage and has a 1,928 sq ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,697 sq ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. (A.M.A).

