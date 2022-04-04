ACREAGE LIVING at its finest! 3.1 acres of country living just a few minutes from Lincoln! 5+ bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 stall garage. This gorgeous 2 story home has so many bonus spaces. Main floor has a brilliant open kitchen floor plan into the grand living room with high ceilings and TONS of natural light...PLUS...formal & informal dining space, powder room, a large office AND an EXTRA primary suite with walk in closet and full bathroom. Head upstairs and relax in the huge primary suite. Beautiful soaking tub, tiled walk in shower, double sink vanity and a walk in closet!! Two additional bedrooms with walk in closets + bonus room/fourth bedroom! Unfinished basement is ready with two egress windows + rough in AND 9 foot ceilings. Geothermal heating system! OUTDOOR FEATURES: Front porch for sipping coffee and back deck to enjoy the beautiful open sunset views on the property. AND NOT TO MENTION the amazing 30x40 shop/outbuilding for all your hobbies + 3 additional garage stalls!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $625,000
-
- Updated
