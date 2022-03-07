5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $624,900

Welcome to 8523 Barkley Drive. This meticulously well maintained ranch style home is located in the ever popular Boulder Ridge Subdivision. This home is loaded with nothing but quality materials and expert craftsmanship. This full daylight ranch style home features nearly 3,500 square feet of finish and backs to a beautiful commons area. Mostly throughout the main floor you will notice engineered teak flooring, factory custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, box beam ceiling with full stone surround direct vent fireplace. Walk in tile shower with double sinks in the primary bath and a generous sized walk in closet. Beautiful stone wet bar in the basement, 4th and 5th bedrooms, an additional full bathroom and a large open rec room. Exterior of the home features a large Timber Tec composite deck all covered. Beautifully landscaped yard with UGS, overlooking the wooded commons area. This home is special, please call today to schedule your appointment.