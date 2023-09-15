Rare find! Norris acreage on almost 4 acres with over 3,000 square feet of living space, completely updated with all the bells and whistles! Inside you will find an open floor plan with large kitchen featuring a huge island, updated appliances including a double oven, large dining space with a wood burning stove, whole home culligan water filtration w/ RO, 5 spacious bedrooms (2 of them having their own private full bathroom and large walk-in closets), an office/den, and master suite with an additional living room. Lots of recent updates including complete kitchen remodel and new hardwood floors. The roof, siding, and furnace is all less than 5 years old. The outside features large patio space, outbuildings, mature trees, and plenty of space for your toys and outdoor activities!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $620,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Less than one month ago, Matt Rhule said players who fumble "can't play for us." It rang true for Anthony Grant. Why not for Jeff Sims?
Maggi Thorne, known for appearing on "American Ninja Warrior," said a flight attendant told her she wasn't "appropriately dressed" and might h…
Shedeur Sanders had some pointed jabs at Matt Rhule. He cited a pregame moment and offseason comments in saying "all respect was gone."
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
As of Friday afternoon, the Central Nebraska Irrigation District's gauge on the Platte near Grand Island was at just under 2.5 feet, down from…