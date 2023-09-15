Rare find! Norris acreage on almost 4 acres with over 3,000 square feet of living space, completely updated with all the bells and whistles! Inside you will find an open floor plan with large kitchen featuring a huge island, updated appliances including a double oven, large dining space with a wood burning stove, whole home culligan water filtration w/ RO, 5 spacious bedrooms (2 of them having their own private full bathroom and large walk-in closets), an office/den, and master suite with an additional living room. Lots of recent updates including complete kitchen remodel and new hardwood floors. The roof, siding, and furnace is all less than 5 years old. The outside features large patio space, outbuildings, mature trees, and plenty of space for your toys and outdoor activities!