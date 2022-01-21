5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,950

WOW! What a million dollar home, but for nearly half the costs that sits beautifully on this huge walkout corner lot located in Waterford Estates. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath one-story is the biggest bang for your buck. This wonderful ranch style home offers a modern but traditional style that is the most comforting from top to bottom. Custom design by TMP PC. Real Estate professional and General Contractor, and ready for occupancy June of 2022. Call listing agent and general contractor for more details on the construction of this fabulous home. *9-13 ft Ceilings Heights *Radon Mitigation System *Tile, Luxury Vinyl Plus Engineered Wood Floors *Granite and Quartz Counter Tops *Custom Designed Cocoa Cabinetry *White Painted Trim Woodwork Plus Stain Fireplace Mantel *Electric Linear Fireplace *Custom Wet Bar and Stained Lockers *Covered Timber Deck and 12x12 Patio and much more!