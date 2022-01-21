WOW! What a million dollar home, but for nearly half the costs that sits beautifully on this huge walkout corner lot located in Waterford Estates. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath one-story is the biggest bang for your buck. This wonderful ranch style home offers a modern but traditional style that is the most comforting from top to bottom. Custom design by TMP PC. Real Estate professional and General Contractor, and ready for occupancy June of 2022. Call listing agent and general contractor for more details on the construction of this fabulous home. *9-13 ft Ceilings Heights *Radon Mitigation System *Tile, Luxury Vinyl Plus Engineered Wood Floors *Granite and Quartz Counter Tops *Custom Designed Cocoa Cabinetry *White Painted Trim Woodwork Plus Stain Fireplace Mantel *Electric Linear Fireplace *Custom Wet Bar and Stained Lockers *Covered Timber Deck and 12x12 Patio and much more!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
First-year Husker A.D. Trev Alberts says "an underlying, consistent communication about competitive excellence hasn't been enough of our narrative as a department." Feels like the new boss is turning up the heat.
- Updated
Nebraska double-dipped in the transfer quarterback market, pairing former Florida State signal-caller Chubba Purdy with Casey Thompson.
- Updated
Changes are being considered for Memorial Stadium as NU officials "work through an outstanding modernization plan with community leaders," A.D. Trev Alberts says.
- Updated
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said the body was found about three-quarters of a mile from the crash site up against a fence line.
- Updated
Caffey, a second-team All-American middle blocker, needs an NCAA waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete.
'We have free agency in college football': Huskers ride on the QB carousel part of sport's new reality
- Updated
In staying on top of the "free agency" that is the current college football transfer portal, Nebraska and other schools have to do their homework early to lure players.
- Updated
When Nebraska popped on Casey Thompson’s radar as a possible transfer destination, two names popped into Charles Thompson's mind: Mickey Joseph and Kenny Wilhite. That helped the Huskers' chances greatly.
- Updated
Nitro Burger is closing its doors, while a new restaurant has plans to open locally.
- Updated
The board ruled that a Gretna player failed to establish residency within the district, thus making him ineligible to play.
- Updated
Ajay Allen was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU. Now, he's visiting Lincoln.