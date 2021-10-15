5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,900

Zion Plan from NuHaven Builders!!! Features of this 5 bed/3 bath 3,100+ sq. ft. home include solid surface flooring, beautiful tall windows surrounding the fireplace, central heating and cooling and a convenient washer/dryer hook-up. Beyond a functional entryway space the home flows into a luminous, open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen is well-equipped for any chef with granite countertops, detailed cabinetry and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom sits on the main level and allows you plenty of privacy with its master bath suite that includes ceramic tile flooring and chic fixtures and finishes. The basement gives you plenty of extra space to entertain with a large rec room, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and plenty of storage. All situated in a friendly neighborhood near great schools!