Zion Plan from NuHaven Builders!!! Features of this 5 bed/3 bath 3,100+ sq. ft. home include solid surface flooring, beautiful tall windows surrounding the fireplace, central heating and cooling and a convenient washer/dryer hook-up. Beyond a functional entryway space the home flows into a luminous, open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen is well-equipped for any chef with granite countertops, detailed cabinetry and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom sits on the main level and allows you plenty of privacy with its master bath suite that includes ceramic tile flooring and chic fixtures and finishes. The basement gives you plenty of extra space to entertain with a large rec room, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and plenty of storage. All situated in a friendly neighborhood near great schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,900
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.
Let's take a closer look at Huskers-Wolverines, starting off with how Nebraska's option scheme is opening the door for other opportunities.
A sellout crowd was ready to party late into the night. An entire fan base was ready. In the end, though, there was more heartache.
As Scott Frost discussed his interactions with Trev Alberts, it was difficult to avoid recollections of previous head coach-A.D. relationships.
'I thought tonight was the night': Brutal trend under Scott Frost continues as No. 9 Michigan escapes Nebraska
How many more times will Nebraska knock on the door before finally rising up and knocking it down? That's how Parker Gabriel kicks this one off.
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Michigan on Saturday.
The device found in the driver's possession was meant to explode upon impact with a hard surface, according to Lincoln police.
Lincoln police officers provided medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD.
Ben Tapper said he has been called a “quack” and lost patients, and that Venmo and PayPal seized his accounts. In his view, the public is being told that they need a vaccine to be healthy, which he doesn’t believe is true.
Chris Basnett weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Michigan.