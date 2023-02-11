This custom built home by Synergy Homes includes quality and details that you have come to expect from a Synergy Home. This open concept floor plan features 10' ceilings in the main living area, oversized windows for plenty of natural light, a center island with quartz countertops, large walk in pantry, 1st floor laundry, 11x13 dining room and gas fireplace. The main floor has 1854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, full sized laundry room and large mudroom. The kitchen includes painted cabinets with a hickory island, stainless steel french door refrigerator, drawer microwave, dishwasher and gas stove. The basement has an additional 1635 sq ft of finished space with 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, rec room with electric fireplace and a wetbar area perfect for entertaining. The exterior features a 150 sq ft covered porch, real stone veneer, fiber cement board siding, full sod, sprinklers and covered back patio.