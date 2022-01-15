Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, daveknowshouses@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gateway Custom Homes presents the Julie floor plan - a beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom ranch home w/3,300 finished sq. ft. The main floor features an open concept w/10' ceilings & boasts a beautifully designed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, wood flrs, plus a 14' x 14' covered deck. The first floor laundry room is just off the garage and has a door opening to the primary closet! The Primary suite includes a walk-in shower, dual sinks and a large walk in closet. The walk-out basement includes 2 additional bedrooms, a family room with lots of space and a rough-in for a future wet bar to keep all your guests entertained. Construction is complete.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,000
