5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,000

Don't miss your chance to tour this beautiful 4,000 square foot ranch in Boulder Ridge today! Soaring 11 ft ceiling greet you throughout the first floor with a new floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace as the focal point of the main living area. The kitchen features granite & stainless steel appliances plus new upper & lower cabinet lighting along with a pantry. The main floor features the primary bedroom with a tremendous ensuite, walk-in tile shower, soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full bath also on the first floor. Main floor laundry is wonderful with a large drop zone, perfectly placed right off the 3-car garage. The covered back porch, newly refinished, allows for relaxing evenings outside. This home sits on a large, quarter-acre lot on a peaceful cul-de-sac. The basement features two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, a large family room and a gorgeous stone and granite wet bar. Also, plenty of storage as well! This home is stunning and move-in ready!