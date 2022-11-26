 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $589,230

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $589,230

Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, DaveKnowsHouses@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Gateway Custom Homes presents the Julie floor plan - a beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom ranch home w/3,300 finished sq. ft. The main floor features an open concept w/10' ceilings & boasts a beautifully designed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, wood flrs, plus a 14' x 14' covered deck. The first floor laundry room is just off the garage and has a door opening to the primary closet! The Primary suite includes a walk-in shower, dual sinks and a large walk in closet. The walk-out basement includes 2 additional bedrooms, a family room with lots of space and a rough-in for a future wet bar to keep all your guests entertained. Construction is complete. Seller to offer buyer up to $10,000 for choice of closing costs, rate buy down, or refrigerator.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News