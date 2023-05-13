Look no further! You've found it! The perfect zero-entry house for you. This custom built ranch home is immaculate and features over 3000 square feet of finish. With 9 foot ceilings and an open concept, it is great for entertaining. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The dining room opens to a beautiful deck overlooking the fenced back yard. The primary suite has a granite double sink vanity and includes a beautifully tiled walk in shower. The bathroom extends into a large walk in closet which opens into the laundry room. Two more bedrooms on the main floor is just what you need. The walk out basement includes a wet bar which also has a wine fridge and mini fridge. The pool table in the large rec room stays with the home. It is perfect for family/friend get togethers. There is also two more bedrooms, a full bath and a work out room to complete the basement. Come take a look before this one gets away.