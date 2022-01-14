5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $559,900

Located in Vintage Heights, this lightly lived in new construction modern style ranch has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home features an open concept feel upon entering! You will find Custom Bali window blinds in every room – including remote, light filtering blinds on the windows next to the fireplace, Hunter Douglas vertical blinds on the sliding glass doors, top of the line black stainless steel appliances including LG refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave, luxury vinyl flooring in the living area, coffered ceilings and a focal point fireplace between two large over sized windows that provide plenty of natural light. There is white cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful quartz countertops. The walkout basement has 9 ft ceilings, rec room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Brand new appliances, blinds, storm door, water softener & storm door on front porch.