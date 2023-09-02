Prepare to fall in love!!! The owners have not missed one single detail in this walkout BK Custom Home! This exquisite 5 bed, 3 bath home settled on a quiet cul-de-sac has a separated open floorplan and numerous upgrades you won't want to miss. Upstairs you will love the butler's pantry, black stainless steel appliances w/2 convection ovens, custom-built stove hood, soft close cabinetry, large primary en-suite w/walk-thru to main floor laundry, 9'-11' beamed ceilings, board and batten, shiplap and lots of large Anderson windows for maximum natural lighting. Downstairs you will find a beautiful extra large wet bar in family room with gorgeous natural live edge bar top, workout room, kids play room under stairs and so much more! Additional extras include 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, quartz throughout, all tiled showers (some inset), & custom blinds. Outside you will enjoy the extra large, covered tech deck with hardwood ceiling, UG sprinklers & beautiful patio & yard for entertaining.