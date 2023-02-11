New construction home by Timber Ridge Homes provides spacious living and various upgrades. This home is scheduled to be finished April 1, 2023. A large living room welcomes guests. Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen and entryway. The kitchen features an island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and pantry. First floor laundry and mudroom with lockers as you walk in from the garage; ensures a cleaner home. Primary bedroom offers large walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower and double sink vanity. The basement has two additional bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, and a large family room. Covered deck is great for entertaining guests and hosting outdoor activities. 3-stall garage has plenty of room to park with separate shop space. Covered porch with stone front enhances the curb appeal of this home. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $550,000
