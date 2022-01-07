New Construction without the wait!! Epic Building and Remodeling proudly presents your future home! This 5 bed, 3 bath area walk-out ranch is located in Grand Terrace off 84th and Highway2. With just shy of 3,200 finished square feet, this home has a huge 4 stall garage equipped, and WiFi controlled garage door openers. Also featuring a large primary bedroom with walk in tiled shower, two bedrooms located on the other side of the living area and a large shared bathroom. You’ll find bar top seating in your kitchen which features quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry and KitchenAid appliances. Opposite the kitchen is a deck for summer grill outs. Keep those heating and cooling bills in check with a Nest smart thermostat. Downstairs you’ll find a large hangout area with a wet bar along with 2 more bedrooms and bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $549,900
