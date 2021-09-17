Another prestigious home, brought to you by True North Custom Homes, INC. This beautifully designed-exclusive property is part of the South Lake neighborhood, on 94th Bay called Marwood Cove! This home is gorgeous from top to bottom! From the two story vaulted ceilings of the living room and kitchen to the amazing southeast exposure dormer windows letting light in to the whole home, this property will astound! The quality built in cabinetry that graces the living room, granite counters and high end finishes -nothing has been overlooked. The spacious first floor primary suite features a double vanity, walk-in closet befitting royalty. The kitchen blends seamlessly to the living room-cozy up to a warm fireplace and select a favorite book from the custom shelves. Upstairs you will find two more beautiful bedrooms and below ground, two additional bedrooms, a living room space, and wet bar. The private outdoor patio awaits your grill, burgers, and friends on these Nebraska nights.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $549,000
