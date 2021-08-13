5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $549,000

Beautiful like new ranch home in Wilderness hills. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 4 stall garage. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Spacious primary bedroom with en suite featuring tiled walk-in shower, double sinks, separate water closet and large walk in closest! Two additional bedrooms share a hallway bathroom upstairs, and main floor laundry. Finished basement with 9' ceilings include a large family room and wet bar ready for entertaining, along with two more bedrooms, an additional bathroom, and large storage space. Enjoy this beautiful weather on the covered patio, and privacy of the fenced backyard.