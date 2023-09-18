Welcome to this well maintained, spacious, 5 plus plus, 2 story almost 4000sqft home in Wilderness Hills. Hardwood floors throughout the main living level. First floor features 1390sqft a large kitchen w/ a walk-in pantry, eating bar & granite countertops, large dining area for entertaining a crowd, living room w/ a gas fireplace, office space with window overlooking the front porch and laundry/mudroom off the garage with a utility sink! Backyard is hard-scaped & has a fully fenced yard w/ white vinyl, & stone wood burning fireplace for all your entertaining. The primary suite has a nursery/sitting room attached to it, as well as a huge walk-in closet and, of course, the primary bath with a walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, & dual sink vanity. Two bedrms & a bathrm will finish out the 2nd level. Two HVAC systems to help regulate the upper level. The basement features a finished rec room with wet bar, a full bathrm & 2 finished bedrms. You don't want to miss out! Call to schedule!