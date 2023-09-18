Welcome to modern living located in Southeast Lincoln’s coveted Vintage Heights. This home boasts a spacious open floor plan that's perfect for both entertaining and everyday living. The living, dining, and kitchen areas flow seamlessly together, creating an inviting atmosphere with tons of natural light. The main floor has over 1800 sq ft. giving this home generous space to accommodate two bedrooms, and a massive primary ensuite with a large walk-in closet. The walk-in closet has conveniently included a doorway giving you easy access to the laundry room, mudroom, and 3 stall garage entry. Step outside to the covered patio area, perfect for outdoor gatherings, gardening, or relaxing. Discover more living space in the finished basement. Here, you'll find two spacious bedrooms and bathroom perfect for guests or a growing family. The basement also features a fantastic wet bar, making it the ultimate entertainment hub. Don't miss your opportunity to call this property your home!