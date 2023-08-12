Beautiful ranch style home in Wandering Creek by Buhr Homes. First floor features; open great room with fireplace, informal dining, center island kitchen, three bedrooms, two baths and laundry. The finished basement is fantastic and includes; huge family/rec room, two bedrooms each with a walk-in closet and full bath. Covered Patio. Oversized three stall garage. This home will be complete by November. Wandering Creek is 1/2 mile east of 84th & Van Dorn.