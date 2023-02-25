Buhr Homes Spring Parade Home entry. Beautiful ranch style home in Wandering Creek. First floor features; open great room with fireplace, informal dining, center island kitchen, three bedrooms, two baths and laundry. The third bedroom could have French doors and be used as a den. The laundry room has a drop zone and bench. The finished basement is fantastic and includes; huge family/rec room, two bedrooms each with a walk-in closet, and full bath. Covered Patio. Oversized three stall garage with 18' door. Possession date of June 1, 2023.