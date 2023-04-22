Buhr Homes Spring Parade Home, 2023. Beautiful ranch style home in Wandering Creek. First floor features; open great room with fireplace, informal dining, center island kitchen, three bedrooms, two baths and laundry. The laundry room has a drop zone and a bench. The finished basement is fantastic and includes; huge family/rec room, two bedrooms each with a walk-in closet, and full bath. Covered Patio. Oversized three stall garage with 18' door. Possession date of June 1, 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $539,920
