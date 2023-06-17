New construction home by Timber Ridge Homes provides spacious living and various upgrades. This home is scheduled to be finished April 1, 2023. A large living room welcomes guests. Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen and entryway. The kitchen features an island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and pantry. First floor laundry and mudroom with lockers as you walk in from the garage; ensures a cleaner home. Primary bedroom offers large walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower and double sink vanity. The basement has two additional bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, and a large family room. Covered deck is great for entertaining guests and hosting outdoor activities. 3-stall garage has plenty of room to park with separate shop space. Covered porch with stone front enhances the curb appeal of this home. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just under four years after she bought Lincoln's historic bed and breakfast, Janel Faraci is passing on the keys to the Rogers House.
Marckiues Tinsley, a transient, pleaded no contest to attempted sex trafficking and felony child abuse as part of a plea agreement.
Oklahoma junior-to-be and Papillion-La Vista graduate Jordyn Bahl has entered the transfer portal, hinting at a return to her home state.
Police suspect the Kia's driver — a 35-year-old Lincoln man — was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, authorities said.
A dozen businesses were honored Thursday before the Lincoln Saltdogs game for being among the Best Places to Work in Lincoln.