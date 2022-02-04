New Construction without the wait!! Epic Building and Remodeling proudly presents your future home! This 5 bed, 3 bath area walk-out ranch is located in Grand Terrace off 84th and Highway2. With just shy of 3,200 finished square feet, this home has a huge 4 stall garage equipped, and WiFi controlled garage door openers. Also featuring a large primary bedroom with walk in tiled shower, two bedrooms located on the other side of the living area and a large shared bathroom. You’ll find bar top seating in your kitchen which features quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry and LG appliances. Opposite the kitchen is a deck for summer grill outs. Keep those heating and cooling bills in check with a Nest smart thermostat. Downstairs you’ll find a large hangout area with a wet bar along with 2 more bedrooms and bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $539,900
Related to this story
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Southeast Nebraska market.
Browse through recently listed homes in the Southeast Nebraska real estate market and find your next home!
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Southeast Nebraska market.
Browse through recently listed homes in the Southeast Nebraska real estate market and find your next home!