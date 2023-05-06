Come tour this BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom home backing to a commons area with an amazing back yard, ready for you to make the most of summer! The home has a covered front patio and once inside you'll see high ceilings, lots of natural light, open concept and high finishes throughout. The large quartz island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, make this kitchen top notch! The living room has a gas fireplace and the dining area opens to a large covered composite deck. The backyard is truly stunning and private. On the main floor is three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the large primary ensuite with double vanities, large walk-in closet, soaker jetted tub and tile shower. The walk-out basement is the perfect hangout and family space with a large living room and stuffing wet bar. The patio below has newly been extended and the basement walkout is just perfect for gatherings and enjoying the large fenced-in yard. Two more bedrooms & bathroom in basement. Bonus is a HUGE storage room!