Unlock a rare opportunity with this remarkable property featuring the option of possible loan assumption! Welcome to this stunning 5 bed, 4 bath, corner lot. With awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets casting their hues over the nearby wetlands, nature becomes an integral part of your daily experience. Inside, experience the perfect blend of modern design and functional living with its open floor plan, highlighted by a spacious kitchen featuring a massive island, ample counter space, and a walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom offers a unique connection to the outdoors, featuring direct access to the back deck, where you can unwind and soak in the beauty that surrounds you. A thoughtfully designed conjoined bathroom enhances the functionality of the main level. Venture downstairs to the expansive, walk-out basement, a haven for entertainment and leisure. A well-appointed bar and abundant space invite endless possibilities. Schedule a showing today!