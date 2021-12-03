5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $534,900

Wilderness Hills New Construction Available Now!! This 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 1/2 stall Ranch offers an inviting covered front porch with beautiful stone work. The open concept main floor brings tons of natural light and features 9 foot ceilings throughout and raised 12 foot ceilings in the living room. The kitchen includes gorgeous quartz countertops and a walk in pantry with built-in counter. The main level also features a laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The primary bedroom with attached primary bathroom showcases tile flooring, shower and free standing tub. The basement boasts a huge 18 x 36 family room with quartz topped wet bar with additional full bathroom and 2 legal bedrooms. Relax in your back yard while you enjoy the covered patio with extra concrete space great for outdoor entertainment, underground sprinklers and 3 stall garage with an extra 128 sq ft (16 x 8) space great for storage or work shop. Call today to schedule your private showing today!!