Light bright and airy with a hint of farmhouse, if this is what you are looking this is your home. This 2 year old home home features an open floor plan with main floor laundry, a huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a hearth room with direct vent fireplace, covered deck and walkout basement with wet bar. The black rod iron fence is classy and just finishes off the yard. Underground sprinklers make a lush carpet of green grass. Property sits on a corner lot with a neighborhood park just one home away.