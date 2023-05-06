Tiffany Gray, M: 402-677-1635, tgray@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Why wait to build when this amazing 5-bed two story is ready for its new owners NOW! This beautiful home features stunning wood flooring on the main level, a gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, SS appliances, and tons of cabinet & storage space. Upstairs you’ll find 4 spacious bedrooms, including a massive primary suite with a dreamy primary bath. Second floor laundry room for convenience as well! In the walk out basement you’ll find a 5th bedroom as well as a perfect space for entertaining with a wet bar and large family room. Relax outside on your covered deck while enjoying your backyard. Schedule your showing today! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $525,000
