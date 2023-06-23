This newly designed Nathan Plan by Schneider Custom Homes blends a modern flare with the traditional benefits of a two-story home. Inside the front door of this home you'll be greeted by 9' ceilings and an office directly off of the entry. Once you come around the corner you'll see a modern, tiled fireplace and lots of windows to create a bright and airy main level living area. The kitchen has maple cabinetry with quartz countertops and decorative lighting to further elevate the space. Rounding out the main level of this home is a pantry, mudroom and powder bath. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, including a generous primary suite. At the other end of the upper level is the laundry room and second bathroom with double sinks. The fully finished basement includes bedroom 5 and the 4th bathroom. The finishes on this one will be sure to wow. Call today to set a time to meet with the builder rep and see first hand the designer selected materials going into this beautiful home.