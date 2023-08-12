This 2 year old home is light bright and airy. Features that make this home a stand out are the real wood floors, an open floor plan with main floor laundry, a huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a hearth room with direct vent fireplace, covered deck and walkout basement with wet bar. The water softener, larger water heater and a Daiken HVAC are additional bonuses. Working from home? There is also a 5th room in the basement with double doors that is used for an office. The black rod iron fence is classy and just finishes off the yard. Underground sprinklers make a lush carpet of green. Property sits on a corner lot with a neighborhood park just one home away and you have storage room for all your cars and toys in your 4 plus car garage. The overhead propeller fans and storage racks over the garage doors stay for buyer convenience.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900
