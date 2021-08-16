**The drywall is up and paint is happening!** Welcome to 5802 Opus Drive! Located in Vintage Heights, this ranch home will have 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a spacious, open concept feel upon entering. You'll find white cabinetry in the kitchen along with an island for plenty of countertop space. Think modern farmhouse with a light color palette and natural lighting. Don't forget your walkout basement and a huge 3 stall garage. This home is ready to welcome you just in time for fall with an end of September completion!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900
