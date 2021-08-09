*End of August completion date!!* Epic Building and Remodeling presents 9740 Mortensen Dr! Located in Vintage Heights, this modern style ranch home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. With an open concept feel upon entering, you'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the living area, coffered ceilings and a focal point fireplace between two large over sized windows that provide plenty of natural light. There is white cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful quartz countertops. The basement has 9 ft ceilings and feels so spacious and you will discover 2 of the bedrooms and a full bathroom located between. And don't forget this is a walkout basement home! Schedule your tour soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
If you watched Wednesday night's prime time broadcast of the shot put, you may have noticed a man in the stands sporting some Husker swag.
- Updated
Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man was shot in the face and an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and hip Monday night near Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln.
- Updated
Lincoln police are seeking witnesses who are thought to have rendered aid to Jayden C. Prentice, 19, and Christopher Duncan, 18 — the two teens shot outside Edgewood Cinema on Monday.
- Updated
Lambrecht, who Frost called "one of my best friends in the world" is leaving for a business opportunity the HC says can "help those guys in another way."
- Updated
Witnesses told police the two men argued before the motorist threatened the child's father and left the scene, later returning with a knife in a sheath attached to his hip.
- Updated
A witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with the 50-year-old woman's encouragement to "go work your little magic trick."
- Updated
"The facts are not red or blue," Jake Bogus said. "And they shouldn't be used as a narrative from politicians or angry parents."
String of fights involving teenage girls at Lancaster County Super Fair led to closing of kids drop-off zone
- Updated
Staff at the Lancaster Event Center took the unprecedented step of closing the zone — traditionally where teens as young as 13 are allowed to be dropped off — after police responded to at least five assaults at the fair in four days.
- Updated
Stivrins has been recovering from offseason back surgery and hasn’t been able to do much training. But, she's a Husker for another year.
- Updated
Expiration of an executive order over the weekend means health districts can no longer publicly report COVID-19 statistics for 76 of the state's 93 counties.