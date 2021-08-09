5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900

*End of August completion date!!* Epic Building and Remodeling presents 9740 Mortensen Dr! Located in Vintage Heights, this modern style ranch home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. With an open concept feel upon entering, you'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the living area, coffered ceilings and a focal point fireplace between two large over sized windows that provide plenty of natural light. There is white cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and beautiful quartz countertops. The basement has 9 ft ceilings and feels so spacious and you will discover 2 of the bedrooms and a full bathroom located between. And don't forget this is a walkout basement home! Schedule your tour soon!