5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900

Epic Building and Remodeling presents 9740 Mortensen Dr! Located in Vintage Heights, this ranch home will have 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a spacious, open concept feel upon entering. You'll find white cabinetry in the kitchen along with an island for plenty of countertop space. There will be a walk out basement and a 3 stall garage. Let's discuss what YOU are looking for in this home. If you act fast enough you may get in on the design finishes! Call today and find out the construction phase. *Simulated photos are for providing visual image of floor plan. Finishes are subject to change.