5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900

Epic Building and Remodeling presents 5802 Opus Drive! Located in Vintage Heights, this ranch home will have 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a spacious, open concept feel upon entering. You'll find white cabinetry in the kitchen along with an island for plenty of countertop space. Think modern farmhouse with a light color palette and natural lighting. There will be a walk out basement and a 3 stall garage. Let's discuss what YOU are looking for in this home. If you act fast enough you may get in on the design finishes! Call today and find out the construction phase. *Simulated photos are for providing visual image of floor plan. Finishes are subject to change.