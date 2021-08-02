 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,900

Epic Building and Remodeling presents 5802 Opus Drive! Located in Vintage Heights, this ranch home will have 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a spacious, open concept feel upon entering. You'll find white cabinetry in the kitchen along with an island for plenty of countertop space. Think modern farmhouse with a light color palette and natural lighting. There will be a walk out basement and a 3 stall garage. Let's discuss what YOU are looking for in this home. If you act fast enough you may get in on the design finishes! Call today and find out the construction phase. *Simulated photos are for providing visual image of floor plan. Finishes are subject to change.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News