Beautiful ranch style home in Wandering Creek by Buhr Homes. First floor features; open great room with fireplace, informal dining, center island kitchen, three bedrooms, two baths and laundry. The third bedroom could have French doors and be used as a den. The laundry room has a drop zone and bench. The finished basement is fantastic and includes; huge family/rec room, two bedrooms each with a walk-in closet, and full bath. Covered Patio.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $519,544
