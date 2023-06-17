Come tour this stunning, move-in ready Village Meadows two-story home today! This home features everything you need and so much more. The main floor is open-concept, airy and light, with high ceilings, large windows, a large living space, gas fireplace, custom built-ins, two dining spaces and a breath-taking kitchen. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, custom cabinet lighting, soft close drawers & doors, and a HUGE walk-in pantry. A drop-zone area right off the main floor bathroom and 3-stall garage is a great bonus. The large, extended patio has been updated to have a direct gas line to the grill and to the custom firepit area. This will make your summer hangouts AMAZING! The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, a double-sink full bath, laundry room, and includes the large primary ensuite with a large walk-in closet, double-sink vanity, tile-shower. The finished basement has a large living room, a 5th bedroom, & a full bath. A water softener, humidifier, fully fenced yard, UGS & MUCH MORE!