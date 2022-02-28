5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $515,000

Sally English, M: 402-981-6968, sally.english@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Lovely PRE-INSPECTED all BRICK RANCH walkout home is located in Edenton South! Sprawling open floor plan, with enough space for everyone. The living room has a gorgeous fireplace & built-in shelving. Opens to large kitchen that includes a center island, walk-in pantry, & newer double ovens. The formal dining provides space for entertaining & enjoy your morning coffee in the beautiful, enclosed sunroom. Three large bedrooms, living room, laundry & powder room are all on the main floor. Lots of room for entertaining in the large lower-level rec room that walks out to the large flat lot. You will also find an office area, 2 more large bedrooms, 2 flex rooms, & an abundance of storage. Newer roof, gutters, garage doors (2020), HVAC (2019), Hot Water Heater (2022). Welcome Home!