This 2 year old home is light bright and airy. Features that make this home a stand out are the real wood floors, an open floor plan with main floor laundry, a huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a hearth room with direct vent fireplace, covered deck and walkout basement with wet bar. The water softener, larger water heater and a Daiken HVAC are additional bonuses. Working from home? There is also a 5th room in the basement with double doors that's used for an office. The black rod iron fence is classy and just finishes off the yard. Walkout basement provides privacy to the backyard. Not able to be viewed by street and no direct neighbors looking into backyard. Underground sprinklers make a lush carpet of green. Property sits on a corner lot with a neighborhood park just one home away and you have storage room for all your cars and toys in your 4 plus car garage. The overhead propeller fans and storage racks over the garage doors stay for buyer convenience.