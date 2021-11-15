GREAT LOCATION. Nestled on a quiet street in the well established Lincolnshire neighborhood within walking distance of two schools and a short drive to grocery stores and restaurants. From the moment you arrive you are going to fall in love with the character that this home has to offer. The brick turret with a winding staircase leading to the second floor is remarkable. The kitchen offers custom made solid wood cabinets and a newer stainless steel range and subzero fridge. An addition off the back offers a large in-home office with plenty of natural light coming through the many windows. A three year old cedar deck is a great spot to sit in the large and very private backyard. Two bedrooms on the main including the spacious primary bedroom with an ensuite full bath. Downstairs has a second living room and a huge space for storage as well as a temperature controlled wine cellar. A new furnace was installed on 8/2/21 Call today to schedule your private showing
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
- Updated
Here are six possibilities for Nebraska's offensive coordinator role that fit specific prerequisites, such as play-calling experience.
- Updated
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts likes the idea of Scott Frost not having his head buried in a play sheet during a game. Maybe a new way will help NU in close games.
- Updated
Internet Nebraska had an email outage over the weekend that angered customers. The company also says it will no longer provide DSL internet service.
- Updated
"The phone calls include Ms. Idigima and Mr. Weaver discussing the case, witnesses and video evidence of their pending charges," according to the petition for action on conditions of pretrial release.
- Updated
Scott Frost in 2017 was regarded as a young gun with a cutting-edge offense, a dynamic play-caller. Monday, he basically fired himself as play-caller. His story at Nebraska is simply remarkable.
- Updated
Joel Sartore will appear as himself on Tuesday’s episode -- a role he landed because the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, is a fan of Sartore’s Photo Ark project.
A 'tough 72' hours for Husker football: Coaches fired, players 'hurting', Frost looking for path forward
- Updated
Frost on restructuring contract, firing coaches: "It’s an easy decision to me to make any sacrifices I have to to have the privilege to continue to be here.”
- Updated
My, how times have changed at NU. Frank Solich's revamped staff was 10-3 in 2003, yet was shown the door. Now, Scott Frost faces his own trying task.
- Updated
Wednesday was reminiscent of the fall day in 2002 when former Nebraska coach Frank Solich announced major changes on his staff.