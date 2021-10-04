5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $499,900

Welcome to 9525 Cotswold Lane. This gorgeous 5-bed 3-bath with a three stall garage is ready for you to call home. Walk in the front door to find a large open concept main floor. Three bedrooms and two bath areas are on the main including the spacious primary bedroom with an ensuite bath. In the last year there have been many great updates including improvements to deck and fresh stain, new recessed LED lighting in the kitchen and dining room, LED lighting in primary bedroom and closet. All the landscaping around the front and back of the home has also just been redone and includes LED accent lighting. You will appreciate the many areas in this home to entertain friends and family including the covered deck. The basement is just perfectly finished with a wet bar that has an island for you to sit at as well as a beautiful tile backsplash. Two more beds and a bath downstairs. This one of a kind home is one you will not want to miss. Call today to schedule your private showing.