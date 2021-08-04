5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $499,900

Welcome to 7205 Oxford Rd. This one of a kind home in Lincolnshire is one that you have to come and see. From the moment you drive up you are going to fall in love with the character that this home has to offer. The brick turret with a winding staircase leading to the second floor is remarkable. The kitchen offers custom made solid wood cabinets and a newer stainless steel range and subzero fridge. You will enjoy the cozy living room with a wood burning stove. An addition off the back offers a large in-home office or a four season living room with plenty of natural light coming through the many windows. A three year old cedar deck is a great spot to sit in the very private backyard. Two bedrooms on the main including the spacious primary bedroom with an ensuite full bath. Downstairs has a second living room and a huge space for storage as well as a temperature controlled wine cellar. A new furnace was installed on 8/2/21. Call today to schedule your private showing.