5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $499,900

GREAT LOCATION. Nestled on a quiet street in the well established Lincolnshire neighborhood within walking distance of two schools and a short drive to grocery stores and restaurants. From the moment you arrive you are going to fall in love with the character that this home has to offer. The brick turret with a winding staircase leading to the second floor is remarkable. The kitchen offers custom made solid wood cabinets and a newer stainless steel range and subzero fridge. An addition off the back offers a large in-home office with plenty of natural light coming through the many windows. A three year old cedar deck is a great spot to sit in the large and very private backyard. Two bedrooms on the main including the spacious primary bedroom with an ensuite full bath. Downstairs has a second living room and a huge space for storage as well as a temperature controlled wine cellar. A new furnace was installed on 8/2/21. Call today to schedule your private showing.