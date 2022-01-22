 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $497,500

This is the one you've been searching for! Better than new - only a year and a half old but... look what this 3+2 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has to offer! Upgraded carpet and flooring only 6 months old. Above ground pool, privacy fence, all window treatments, shed, insulated and drywalled garage with mud sink, landscaping, water softener & humidifier and upgraded appliances. The current owners have done all the work to bring this home to the pinnacle of new construction. Home is truly immaculate! Why would you build in today's market when this incredible home is ready and waiting for you? ONE BEAUTIFUL HOME!!

