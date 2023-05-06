Wow! Beautiful & spacious 2 story home in the popular Woodlands at Yankee Hill neighborhood. This quality home features over 3100 finished sq ft., 5 bedrooms, 4 baths & a walkout basement.The main floor features 9 ft. ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, a separate study/family room in addition to the main living room & custom kitchen.You will love the layout, including the walk in pantry, center island & mudroom w/ half bath off the kitchen. The 2nd floor is huge! This floor has 4 bedrooms, w/ a master suite & a loft for recreation, etc! The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor & you will love the custom walk-in shower. The walk-out basement has a recreation/living room, 5th bedroom currently used as workout room, 4th bathroom, wet bar & more.The lot is amazing & large, fenced for your outdoor needs. You will love the covered deck & the 3 stall garage. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac minutes away from elementary & middle schools plus a new high school opening Fall 2023.