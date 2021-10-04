Better than new! Meticulously maintained, exceptionally clean, warm and inviting! Craftsman style 2 story custom built home in desirable Boulder Ridge with unique character and details. What’s not to love? Over 3,000 square feet in this open concept, 5 bedroom, 4 bath with gleaming solid hardwood floors throughout entire home. TONS of storage in kitchen and enormous walk-in pantry. 8-ft long island with extra storage and built-in seating for entertaining. Warmth and ambience provided by the gas fireplace and stone hearth. Mud room/ drop zone has extra-long bench and organizational system for families. Upstairs you’ll find a HUGE Master bedroom with HUGE en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room are on 2nd floor. Custom Hunter Douglas wood blinds throughout home. Epoxy coated garage floor makes clean up a breeze. Outside you’ll find a covered front and back patio, as well as an 8x10 storage shed. Large professionally landscaped.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $494,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Each Nebraska player wore a new charcoal gray suit and white shirt with a red tie and pocket square as an idea Scott Frost had in the summer materialized.
- Updated
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday.
- Updated
"We still have a lot of work to do," Scott Frost said. It was the perfect response in the context of the program's recent history.
- Updated
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said five citations for assault and three citations for disturbing the peace were spread among three girls, ages 11, 12 and 13.
- Updated
Chris Dishman would like to see more nastiness in Nebraska's linemen, while Dave Rimington said defenses' stunting is causing confusion.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases have continued to decline in Lancaster County, an encouraging sign that has spurred the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Departm…
- Updated
Chris Basnett weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Northwestern. (Hint: It looks pretty good).
'Man did we run it better': Huskers roll up 427 rushing yards, seven TDs in 56-7 rout of Northwestern
- Updated
A dream start. A bounce-back. A 49-point Nebraska victory over a Big Ten team. And now, a likely top-10 Michigan team coming to Lincoln.
Huskers have found a game-management formula to compete in the Big Ten; will they continue using it?
- Updated
Nebraska didn't cash in big either time, but in the past two games it may have found something to continue trying this season.
Husker assistant Dawson details 'death blow' special teams mistakes, including what went wrong on fourth-quarter punt at MSU
- Updated
In a 23-year coaching career that's taken him to every level of the game, Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said he’s learned to …