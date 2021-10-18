 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $489,900

Brand new siding coming! Better than new! Meticulously maintained, exceptionally clean, warm and inviting! Craftsman style 2 story custom built home in desirable Boulder Ridge with unique character and details. What’s not to love? Over 3,000 square feet in this open concept, 5 bedroom, 4 bath with gleaming solid hardwood floors throughout entire home. TONS of storage in kitchen and enormous walk-in pantry. 8-ft long island with extra storage and built-in seating for entertaining. Warmth and ambience provided by the gas fireplace and stone hearth. Mud room/ drop zone has extra-long bench and organizational system for families. Upstairs you’ll find a HUGE Master bedroom with HUGE en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room are on 2nd floor. Custom Hunter Douglas wood blinds throughout home. Epoxy coated garage floor makes clean up a breeze. Outside you’ll find a covered front and back patio, as well as an 8x10 storage shed.

