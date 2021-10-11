5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $489,900

OPEN SUNDAY 1-2:30 Prepare to be impressed when you enter this superbly maintained 3,000 sq ft home located in Village Meadows! This beautiful walkout ranch home has abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. The main level features a sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite countertops, welcoming living and dining room, three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with ensuite bath and main level laundry from the garage entrance. The living room’s fireplace provides comfort and warmth in the wintertime and the large windows that overlook the adjoining backyard deck bring year-round delight. Downstairs you will find more entertaining space in the rec room complete with an impressive custom-crafted wet bar, two additional bedrooms, bathroom complete with high-end finishes and a generously sized storage room. With transportation, schools, shops, dining & leisure facilities within easy reach, this is the ideal place to call home!