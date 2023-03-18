Open House: Saturday, 3/18 from 12:00pm-1:00pm. No showings until open house on Saturday. This beautiful one year old property is located in the highly sought-after Grandview Estates neighborhood, featuring 5 spacious bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. As you approach, you will be greeted by attractive landscaping & maintenance free exterior. Upon entering the home, you will be immediately struck by the warm and inviting atmosphere, thanks to the sprawling open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and large windows that provide an abundance of natural light. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, walk-in pantry, and center island. The primary bedroom has full bath & WIC. The bright, daylight basement features an expansive open entertainment area, bonus room & additional storage. The backyard is the perfect outdoor oasis, complete with a maintenance free covered deck overlooking the fully fenced yard. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this pristine house your new home!